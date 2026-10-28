Russia building new drone launch site near Millerovo airfield in Rostov Oblast, HUR says

Russia is building a new site for operating attack drones near Millerovo airfield, close to the Ukrainian border, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) said on Oct. 28, citing satellite imagery.

The airfield is located in the village of Dolotinka in Russia's Rostov Oblast, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast.

According to HUR, the facility's design indicates it is intended for the preparation and launch of jet-powered attack drones, likely Geran-4 and Geran-5 models and their variants.

"The construction of the facility in the Rostov Region may be part of Russia's preparations to intensify its attacks on Ukrainian territory, particularly during the winter," HUR said.

HUR estimated that once construction is complete, the site could accommodate up to 100 drone launches per day.

The site's actual operational tempo will depend on several factors, including supplies of ready-made drones, the availability of fuel and warheads, the number of trained drone crews, equipment readiness and the missions assigned by Russia, the statement read.

As of late August 2026, there were no significant signs of active construction at the site. Since then, launch positions and other infrastructure for drone operations have been established, HUR said.

The agency added that the rapid pace of construction may be attributed to the use of already-developed technical solutions.

Located just 3.5 kilometers (2.2 miles) from Millerovo airfield, the new site could benefit from the air defense systems already deployed to protect the airfield. Its operation could also be supported by the airfield's existing road network, utilities, logistics infrastructure and technical support systems, HUR said.

As Russia expands the drone launch site, it is also upgrading its range of jet-powered drones. The updated Geran-4 features additional autonomous navigation systems and a new warhead designed to target bridges and power transmission towers, according to the agency.

The new facility would expand Russia's network of drone launch sites, which currently numbers at least 12.

The Geran-4 and Geran-5 drones can strike targets at distances of up to 770 kilometers (nearly 480 miles) and 950 kilometers (590 miles), respectively, posing a threat not only to Ukraine but also to neighboring countries, HUR added.