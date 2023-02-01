‘Rebuilding Ukraine, Rebuilding the World’ conference to take place at Harvard

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian Research Institute at Harvard University will host the third annual Temerty Contemporary Ukraine Program conference, “Rebuilding Ukraine, Rebuilding the World,” on Feb. 9-10.

Looking to the future, the conference is set to examine what rebuilding Ukraine will look like after victory in the war with Russia. It will combine virtual and in-person panels on truth, justice, and accountability, as well as the economic and physical challenges of reconstruction.

Ukrainian human rights lawyer and the head of the Center for Civil Liberties, which won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2022, Oleksandra Matviichuk, will give the keynote address.

All events will be available to both online and in-person audiences. The conference’s language is English, but simultaneous translation in Ukrainian will be available on Zoom.

Distinct from typical academic conferences, the annual TCUP is designed to promote dialogue and cross-disciplinary boundaries. Rather than presenting papers, panelists will respond to a set of questions provided in advance by the moderator. Panels will feature a combination of scholars and policy practitioners, creating space for discussion that extends beyond academia.

On Feb. 9, the first two panels will address the big-picture questions of how Russia’s war, the international community's response, and the aftermath will shape the new world order, as well as how truth and justice may be sought in the wake of unimaginable atrocities, illegal annexations, and unprovoked conflict.

The Feb. 10 panels will take a more detailed look at war crimes and the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, as well as the unique challenges of physically reconstructing Ukraine's destroyed cities and rebuilding its economy.

Schedule

February 9

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. EST: Panel 1, “A New World Order”

Moderator: Ambassador (ret.) John Herbst (Atlantic Council). Panelists: Joachim von Puttkamer (Friedrich Schiller University Jena), Pavlo Klimkin (Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine), Vladislav Rashkovan (International Monetary Fund), and Kateryna Shynkaruk (Bush School of Government and Public Service).

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. EST: Panel 2, “Truth and Justice”

Moderator: Natalia Khanenko-Friesen (University of Alberta). Panelists: Hasan Hasanović (Srebrenica Memorial Center), Victoria Amelina (Ukrainian writer and activist), Amb. Anton Korynevych (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine), and Tamila Tasheva (Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

5:00 p.m. EST: Keynote Address by Oleksandra Matviichuk (Center for Civil Liberties).

February 10

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. EST: Panel 3, “War Crimes and Humanitarian Crisis”

Moderator: Melinda Haring (Superhumans Center/ Atlantic Council). Panelists: Kristina Hook (Kennesaw State University) Yonah Diamond (Raoul Wallenberg Center for Human Rights), Olena Lennon (University of New Haven), and Cynthia Buckley (University of Illinois, Urbana Champaign).

2:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. EST: Panel 4, “Reconstruction”

Moderator: Eve Blau (Harvard University). Panelists: Konstantin Usov (Deputy Mayor of Kyiv/ Harvard Kennedy School), Rahul Mehrotra (RMA Architects/ Harvard University), Christina Crawford (Emory University), and Uliana Movchan (V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University/ HURI).

TCUP invites scholars, journalists, practitioners, and the general public to attend the conference. Registration is free and is required to attend online or in person. Additional information can be found on the conference webpage.