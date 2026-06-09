The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine's biggest English-language publication is looking to fill a Publishing House Manager position.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s leading English-language media outlet and one of Europe’s fastest-growing independent media organizations. Founded by 19 journalists in 2021, we have grown into a team of more than 95 people in less than five years, reaching global audiences through reporting, investigations, newsletters, podcasts, video, live events, publishing projects, and e-commerce initiatives. Supported by a community of more than 32,000 members, we are constantly experimenting with new formats, platforms, and business models to tell Ukraine’s story to the world and help shape the future of independent journalism.



Key Responsibilities

Co-develop the vision, strategy, and business model for The Kyiv Independent’s publishing house, working closely with leadership and other teams

Lead the launch and growth of a new publishing initiative, building processes, workflows, and partnerships from the ground up

Identify and evaluate publishing opportunities, including books, magazines, translations, special editions, and new formats that align with KI’s mission and audience

Collaborate across editorial, commercial, marketing, fundraising, and product teams to develop a sustainable and impactful publishing program

Provide strategic leadership and direction for all publishing operations

Oversee manuscript acquisition, editorial planning, and content curation

Establish and maintain relationships with authors, agents, publishers, translators, and literary partners

Lead marketing, distribution, and audience-growth strategies for publishing products

Oversee rights management, including foreign, audio, and digital licensing

Manage budgets, financial performance, and profitability targets

Build and supervise external contractors and, over time, an internal publishing team

Monitor industry trends and identify opportunities for innovation and growth

Requirements

Minimum 3 years of progressive experience in book publishing or media and an ambition to grow

Start-up experience (in the publishing industry or otherwise) would be considered an advantage

Proven track record in editorial decision-making and title acquisition

Demonstrated leadership skills with experience managing cross-functional teams

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

In-depth knowledge of the publishing industry, market trends, and distribution channels

Fluency in Ukrainian and advanced English

We Offer

Market-level compensation

Working with a young and highly motivated team in an award-winning media outlet

Busy, but flexible work schedule

Medical insurance for team members based in Ukraine.



Submit your CV and a cover letter detailing your suitability.

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.



Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.

