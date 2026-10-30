Polish president cuts short foreign trip as constitutional crisis escalates in Warsaw

Editor's note: This developing story has been updated with the Polish president's return to Warsaw, a planned meeting of Constitutional Tribunal judges, and new requests to lift judicial immunity.

Latest developments — Oct. 30

President returns: Karol Nawrocki has returned to Warsaw after cutting short his trip to Senegal amid an escalating Constitutional Tribunal dispute.

Karol Nawrocki has returned to Warsaw after cutting short his trip to Senegal amid an escalating Constitutional Tribunal dispute. Judges' meeting announced: Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, a judge elected to the Constitutional Tribunal - but whose appointment remains contested, has called a general assembly of judges for Nov. 3.

Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, a judge elected to the Constitutional Tribunal - but whose appointment remains contested, has called a general assembly of judges for Nov. 3. Immunity requests filed: Prosecutor General Waldemar Żurek has submitted five requests to lift judicial immunity. Four are concerning Poland's Constitutional Tribunal president Bogdan Święczkowski and one concerning deputy president Bartłomiej Sochański.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki returned to Warsaw after cutting short a trip to Senegal on Oct. 30, amid an escalating dispute over the leadership of Poland's Constitutional Tribunal.

"At ​a moment like this, the ​president must be in Poland. I ⁠am cutting short my flight ​to Senegal. I am returning,” Nawrocki ​wrote on X.

The confrontation follows a longstanding dispute over judicial appointments between pro-European Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government and Poland's conservative opposition, which is aligned with President Nawrocki.

The latest escalation followed the reported suspension of the tribunal's president, Bogdan Święczkowski, and deputy president, Bartłomiej Sochański, according to Reuters.

Święczkowski was accused by Tusk's government of blocking the appointment of judges selected by parliament.

Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, who was elected to the Constitutional Tribunal by Poland's parliament, issued the suspension orders.

However, the tribunal's existing leadership does not recognize her appointment as a judge and disputes her authority make such decisions, and suspend its officials. They accused those responsible of attempting a coup, and said their web site had been unlawfully taken over.



The dispute escalated further when Prosecutor General Waldemar Żurek announced five requests to lift judicial immunity.

Four requests concern Święczkowski and one concerns Sochański. Żurek said the requests were accompanied by 50 volumes of case files. The requests do not constitute criminal charges.

Protesters gathered outside of the court, where some threw objects at police officers stationed and breached a perimeter fence, with three people detained.

Protesters gather outside the headquarters of the Poland's Constitutional Court in Warsaw after police blocked access to the court building on Oct. 30, 2026 (Photo by Wojtek Radwanski/AFP via Getty Images)

Former deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk accused the government of attempting a coup, alleging that legally appointed judges were being prevented from entering the court.

"Restoring the rule of law is our duty. After years of lawlessness, it is a difficult process, sometimes painful and requires decisive action. There is no other way," Tusk wrote on X on Oct. 30.