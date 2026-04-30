About The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s leading English-language news outlet, founded in November 2021 by a team of journalists committed to editorial independence. Today, we are a team of over 90 people, primarily based in Kyiv. As Ukraine’s global voice, we provide a vital window into the realities on the ground.

The Role

We are looking for a highly proactive and structured Product Delivery Manager to join our Product & Tech team and help improve and grow the Kyiv Independent’s digital product.

In this role, you will own the execution of the product roadmap, working closely with the Product Manager to drive improvements in our core business and audience metrics. You will act as the central coordination layer across editorial, marketing, product, development, and design teams, ensuring alignment and momentum.

Your focus will be to translate priorities into clear, well-structured tasks, manage cross-functional workflows, and ensure initiatives are delivered efficiently and on time.

Key Responsibilities

Own the end-to-end delivery of product initiatives, from planning through release, ensuring timelines and priorities are met

Translate product requirements into clear, actionable tasks for developers and other stakeholders

Coordinate across editorial, marketing, and business teams to gather requirements, align priorities, and manage expectations

Work closely with the Product Manager to plan sprints, define scope, and maintain the product roadmap execution

Track progress of ongoing work, identify blockers, and proactively drive solutions to keep projects moving

Ensure high-quality delivery by supporting QA processes, testing, and release coordination

Maintain clean and structured Jira workflows and task management processes;

Maintain clear documentation of product decisions, requirements, and workflows

Improve internal processes to increase team efficiency and delivery speed over time

Act as the central point of communication for product delivery across teams

Candidate Requirements

1+ year of experience in project management, product operations, or delivery roles in a digital or tech environment;

Experience working with cross-functional teams (engineering, design, content, marketing) in fast-paced environments;

Familiarity with agile methodologies (Scrum, Kanban) and tools like Jira, Notion, or similar

Excellent organizational and prioritization skills;

Ability to structure ambiguous input into clear, actionable tasks;

Strong attention to detail and follow-through discipline;

Ability to translate business needs into structured tasks and workflows

Strong communication skills — able to push back, clarify, and align stakeholders when needed

English — intermediate or higher; Ukrainian — fluent.

What We Offer

A full-time role in a fast-growing, award-winning media organization;

Competitive salary and benefits package;

Opportunity to directly impact operational execution across the organization;

A dynamic, mission-driven team;

Medical insurance for employees based in Ukraine;

Mental health support program.

How to Apply

Please send your CV and a short cover letter in English.