Print Designer (Magazine) — Project-Based

The Kyiv Independent is seeking a Project-Based Print Designer to execute the layout for the second volume of our magazine. This is a high-responsibility role working under the supervision of the Art Director to transform long-form journalism, photography, and illustrations into a high-quality print product.

We are looking for a designer capable of pushing beyond conventional editorial standards to create a conceptually driven, visually strong publication. You must be able to handle complex narrative pacing while maintaining absolute technical precision for print.

Key Responsibilities

Develop and execute the full layout system, translating text, photography, and illustration into a coherent visual narrative

Design spreads that are visually engaging without sacrificing readability or hierarchy

Prepare print-ready files according to professional polygraphic specifications

Maintain a rigorous grid, typography, and visual rhythm across the entire publication

Collaborate closely with the Art Director on concept, pacing, and visual language

Respond to feedback quickly and accurately at each stage of production

Required Experience & Skills

A strong portfolio that demonstrates mastery of long-form editorial design—specifically magazines, books, or photobooks.

A practical, deep understanding of print production and pre-press processes. You must know how your digital files translate to physical paper.

A high-level command of typography and image integration. You should understand how to guide a reader through a story.

Ability to work from creative briefs while bringing original ideas to the table.

Ability to respond to feedback with speed and accuracy.

Strict attention to detail and a "quality-first" mindset.

Proficiency in English (Upper-Intermediate or higher).

Ability to manage your own workflow to meet milestones on the prior agreed-upon deadlines. Strict adherence to the production schedule is mandatory.

Advanced proficiency in Adobe InDesign

Working Structure

Contract: Project-based with a fixed timeline and defined deliverables.

Project-based with a fixed timeline and defined deliverables. Location: Remote or hybrid (Kyiv-based) — the final three weeks of production require in-person work at our Kyiv office

How to Apply

Submit your portfolio (link or PDF) and CV. Your portfolio must specifically highlight editorial/print work that demonstrates your ability to handle complex, narrative-driven layouts.



Note: Candidates who pass the initial screening will be required to complete a technical test assignment.