Print Designer (Magazine) — Project-Based
The Kyiv Independent is seeking a Project-Based Print Designer to execute the layout for the second volume of our magazine. This is a high-responsibility role working under the supervision of the Art Director to transform long-form journalism, photography, and illustrations into a high-quality print product.
We are looking for a designer capable of pushing beyond conventional editorial standards to create a conceptually driven, visually strong publication. You must be able to handle complex narrative pacing while maintaining absolute technical precision for print.
Key Responsibilities
- Develop and execute the full layout system, translating text, photography, and illustration into a coherent visual narrative
- Design spreads that are visually engaging without sacrificing readability or hierarchy
- Prepare print-ready files according to professional polygraphic specifications
- Maintain a rigorous grid, typography, and visual rhythm across the entire publication
- Collaborate closely with the Art Director on concept, pacing, and visual language
- Respond to feedback quickly and accurately at each stage of production
Required Experience & Skills
- A strong portfolio that demonstrates mastery of long-form editorial design—specifically magazines, books, or photobooks.
- A practical, deep understanding of print production and pre-press processes. You must know how your digital files translate to physical paper.
- A high-level command of typography and image integration. You should understand how to guide a reader through a story.
- Ability to work from creative briefs while bringing original ideas to the table.
- Ability to respond to feedback with speed and accuracy.
- Strict attention to detail and a "quality-first" mindset.
- Proficiency in English (Upper-Intermediate or higher).
- Ability to manage your own workflow to meet milestones on the prior agreed-upon deadlines. Strict adherence to the production schedule is mandatory.
- Advanced proficiency in Adobe InDesign
Working Structure
- Contract: Project-based with a fixed timeline and defined deliverables.
- Location: Remote or hybrid (Kyiv-based) — the final three weeks of production require in-person work at our Kyiv office
How to Apply
Submit your portfolio (link or PDF) and CV. Your portfolio must specifically highlight editorial/print work that demonstrates your ability to handle complex, narrative-driven layouts.
Note: Candidates who pass the initial screening will be required to complete a technical test assignment.