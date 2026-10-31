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Power outages hit Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast, explosions reported in Ufa amid drone alerts

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by Olena Goncharova
Power outages hit Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast, explosions reported in Ufa amid drone alerts
Smoke reportedly seen rising over Ufa, Russia, in photos shared by Telegram monitoring channels on Oct. 31, 2026. (Telegram)

Widespread power outages hit Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast overnight on Oct. 31, while explosions were reportedly heard in the industrial area of Ufa, Bashkortostan, amid warnings of possible Ukrainian drone attacks.

Residents of Kaliningrad and several surrounding towns reported losing electricity around midnight, according to local media.

The outages affected several districts of Kaliningrad, as well as Guryevsk, Svetlogorsk, Pionersky, Yantarny, Gvardeysk, Bagrationovsk, and other settlements across the region. Disruptions to mobile internet services were also reported.

Regional authorities later attributed the blackout to the activation of an emergency protection system at the Kaliningrad CHP-2 power plant, which caused part of its equipment to shut down.

The Kyiv Independent can't immediately verify these claims.

Separately, the monitoring Exilenova+ Telegram channel reported explosions in an industrial area of Ufa, the capital of Russia's Bashkortostan Republic, and claimed Russian air defenses were operating amid a possible drone attack.

Earlier on Oct. 31, Bashkortostan authorities declared a drone threat across the republic and imposed temporary flight restrictions at Ufa Airport, according to Russian media.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify whether any facilities had been damaged.

Meanwhile, authorities in Russia's Perm Krai introduced airspace restrictions on the morning of Oct. 31, disrupting operations at Perm's Bolshoye Savino Airport.

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya, suspended flights after authorities introduced an emergency safety "carpet" protocol, covering an area within a 150-kilometer radius of the village of Beryozovka.

Several departing and arriving flights were delayed, according to local media.

Drone threat warnings had earlier been issued in neighboring Bashkortostan and Udmurtia, as well as Sverdlovsk Oblast. However, no drone threat alert was reported in Perm Krai itself, and the reason for the airspace restrictions remained unclear.

There was no confirmed connection between the incidents in Kaliningrad, Ufa, and Perm.

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KaliningradBashkortostanDrone attackAir defense
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Olena Goncharova

Special Correspondent

Olena Goncharova is the Special Correspondent for the Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

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