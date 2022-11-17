Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Podcasts, Hot topic, War
Edit post

Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World — Ep. 5: The Future of Eurasia

by Anastasiia Lapatina and Jakub Parusinski November 17, 2022 1:20 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The countries surrounding Russia have long been on the front line of the country’s aggressively expansionist policies. From Kyrgyzstan in Central Asia to Georgia in the Caucasus – these countries form a Eurasian region that is simultaneously at odds with Russia, but beholden to the Kremlin’s every move.

But the war in Ukraine is rewriting old alliances and rivalries here, bringing further instability to a region still scarred by memories of Russian colonial aggression.

In this episode of our podcast "Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World," co-produced with Message Heard, we speak with Fiona Hill, the ex-director of the U.S. government’s National Security Council and now a fellow at the Brookings Institute in Washington, to explore the history of Eurasia, and why Ukraine is playing such a vitally important role in the future of so many countries in the region.

Subscribe and listen on your preferred platform.

Authors: Anastasiia Lapatina, Jakub Parusinski
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.