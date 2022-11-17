Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World — Ep. 5: The Future of Eurasia

This audio is created with AI assistance

The countries surrounding Russia have long been on the front line of the country’s aggressively expansionist policies. From Kyrgyzstan in Central Asia to Georgia in the Caucasus – these countries form a Eurasian region that is simultaneously at odds with Russia, but beholden to the Kremlin’s every move.

But the war in Ukraine is rewriting old alliances and rivalries here, bringing further instability to a region still scarred by memories of Russian colonial aggression.

In this episode of our podcast "Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World," co-produced with Message Heard, we speak with Fiona Hill, the ex-director of the U.S. government’s National Security Council and now a fellow at the Brookings Institute in Washington, to explore the history of Eurasia, and why Ukraine is playing such a vitally important role in the future of so many countries in the region.

