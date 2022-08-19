Politico: Cyprus, Greece oppose banning tourist visas for Russians.

This audio is created with AI assistance

EU foreign ministers plan to discuss visa restrictions for Russians amid the war in Ukraine on Aug. 31. Cypriot Foreign Minister Kornelios Korneliou has said that “it would be a decision in the wrong direction.” Nearly 25% of all tourists on the island were from Russia before it launched the ongoing all-out invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. At least four countries – Estonia, Finland, Latvia and Lithuania – have already supported the idea of an EU-wide ban on Russian tourists.