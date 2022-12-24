Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Podcasts

Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World — Holiday Bonus

by Anastasiia Lapatina and Jakub ParusinskiDecember 22, 2022 1:17 pm
Share

Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World — Holiday Bonus"Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World" is a podcast that maps out the reverberations of the war in Ukraine on the global stage. It is produced by the Kyiv Independent and Message Heard. (Power Lines)

For many Ukrainians, holiday celebrations will look different this year. Some are in foreign countries, separated from friends and family. Some will have an empty seat at the dinner table. Christmas lights will be a little dimmer.

In this special festive bonus episode, we’re catching up with various Ukrainian guests we’ve had on throughout the series to hear about their holiday plans and hopes for the new year. 

Subscribe and listen on your preferred platform.

Authors: Anastasiia Lapatina and Jakub Parusinski
Tags: Russia's war
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK