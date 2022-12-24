Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World — Holiday Bonus

"Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World" is a podcast that maps out the reverberations of the war in Ukraine on the global stage. It is produced by the Kyiv Independent and Message Heard. (Power Lines)

For many Ukrainians, holiday celebrations will look different this year. Some are in foreign countries, separated from friends and family. Some will have an empty seat at the dinner table. Christmas lights will be a little dimmer.

In this special festive bonus episode, we’re catching up with various Ukrainian guests we’ve had on throughout the series to hear about their holiday plans and hopes for the new year.

