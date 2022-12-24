Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World — Holiday Bonus
December 22, 2022 1:17 pm
For many Ukrainians, holiday celebrations will look different this year. Some are in foreign countries, separated from friends and family. Some will have an empty seat at the dinner table. Christmas lights will be a little dimmer.
In this special festive bonus episode, we’re catching up with various Ukrainian guests we’ve had on throughout the series to hear about their holiday plans and hopes for the new year.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
