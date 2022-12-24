Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Podcasts

Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World — Ep. 6: The Fall of the Global Oligarchy?

by Anastasiia Lapatina and Jakub ParusinskiDecember 1, 2022 2:37 pm
Share

Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World — Ep. 6: The Fall of the Global Oligarchy?"Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World" is a podcast that maps out the reverberations of the war in Ukraine on the global stage. It is produced by the Kyiv Independent and Message Heard. (Power Lines)

The demise of the Soviet Union in the 1990s saw the state's vast wealth up for grabs by enterprising citizens; in making the public into the private, a new class of both Russian and Ukrainian oligarchs was born. For decades they played a pivotal role in both local – and often international – politics. But this era may be coming to an end. In both countries, political power is bringing the rich to heel. Will they manage? What does this mean for the mega rich across the globe?

In this episode of our podcast "Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World," co-produced with Message Heard, we speak to Oliver Bullough, author of "Moneyland," about the rise and fall of Russia and Ukraine's oligarchs, the effect of the war from 2014 to today on their wealth and status, similar trends in other countries, and how much responsibility the rest of the world bares for it all. 

Co-host Anastasiia Lapatina also spoke with Maryna Khromykh, the executive director of the DEJURE Foundation, a think-tank that fights against corruption in the judicial system in Ukraine, about the fallen Ukrainian civil activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi, whose extraordinary life exemplifies the importance of standing up to corrupt elites.

Subscribe and listen on your preferred platform.

Authors: Anastasiia Lapatina and Jakub Parusinski
Tags: Russia's war, Oligarchs
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK