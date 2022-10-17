Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World — Ep. 1: Ukrainian Identity
September 22, 2022 4:28 pm
What does it mean to be a citizen of a country whose enemies claim has no right to exist? How does it feel to live in a battleground, where fighting for your country is part of the national psyche? What does it mean to be Ukrainian in 2022?
In the first episode of our podcast "Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World," co-produced with Message Heard, the Kyiv Independent team speaks to people from across Ukraine and the diaspora about how the war has affected their outlook, country, and national identity.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.