Monday, October 17, 2022
Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World — Ep. 1: Ukrainian Identity

September 22, 2022 4:28 pmby Anastasiia Lapatina and Jakub Parusinski
Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World — Ep. 1: Ukrainian Identity"Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World" is a podcast that maps out the reverberations of the war in Ukraine on the global stage. It is produced by the Kyiv Independent and Message Heard. (Power Lines)

What does it mean to be a citizen of a country whose enemies claim has no right to exist? How does it feel to live in a battleground, where fighting for your country is part of the national psyche? What does it mean to be Ukrainian in 2022?

In the first episode of our podcast "Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World," co-produced with Message Heard, the Kyiv Independent team speaks to people from across Ukraine and the diaspora about how the war has affected their outlook, country, and national identity.

Authors: Anastasiia Lapatina and Jakub Parusinski
