Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, February 9, 2023
Podcasts

Power Lines Bonus Ep. 11 — Rebuilding: From The Ground Up

by Anastasiia Lapatina and Jakub ParusinskiFebruary 9, 2023 2:11 pm
Share

Power Lines Bonus Ep. 11 — Rebuilding: From The Ground Up"Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World" is a podcast that maps out the reverberations of the war in Ukraine on the global stage. It is produced by the Kyiv Independent and Message Heard. (Power Lines)

The aftermath of war leaves physical scars in its wake. The abject destruction of landscapes and cities like Kherson, Kharkiv, and Mariupol will take tens of years and maybe even a trillion dollars to rebuild, while systemic infrastructure like healthcare and energy plants have been equally affected. So where do you begin when you have to rebuild a country destroyed by war? Who pays for it? And what should be the priorities: people’s homes, or hospitals, schools, and roads?

In this episode of our podcast "Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World," co-produced with Message Heard, we speak with two top European economists to answer these questions. First, Ivan Mikloš, a Slovakian politician and the country’s former Minister of Finance. Secondly, Tymofiy Mylovanov, who was previously the Minister of Economy in Ukraine, and is now the president of the Kyiv School of Economics and an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky's Administration. We also hear from Borys Dorogov, co-founder of interior architecture studio Balbek Bureau, and Andrii Kopylenko, the co-founder of charity organization District One, to hear how smaller organizations are already beginning the rebuilding process from the ground up.

Subscribe and listen on your preferred platform.

Authors: Anastasiia Lapatina and Jakub Parusinski
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK