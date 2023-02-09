Power Lines Bonus Ep. 11 — Rebuilding: From The Ground Up

"Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World" is a podcast that maps out the reverberations of the war in Ukraine on the global stage. It is produced by the Kyiv Independent and Message Heard. (Power Lines)

The aftermath of war leaves physical scars in its wake. The abject destruction of landscapes and cities like Kherson, Kharkiv, and Mariupol will take tens of years and maybe even a trillion dollars to rebuild, while systemic infrastructure like healthcare and energy plants have been equally affected. So where do you begin when you have to rebuild a country destroyed by war? Who pays for it? And what should be the priorities: people’s homes, or hospitals, schools, and roads?

In this episode of our podcast "Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World," co-produced with Message Heard, we speak with two top European economists to answer these questions. First, Ivan Mikloš, a Slovakian politician and the country’s former Minister of Finance. Secondly, Tymofiy Mylovanov, who was previously the Minister of Economy in Ukraine, and is now the president of the Kyiv School of Economics and an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky's Administration. We also hear from Borys Dorogov, co-founder of interior architecture studio Balbek Bureau, and Andrii Kopylenko, the co-founder of charity organization District One, to hear how smaller organizations are already beginning the rebuilding process from the ground up.

