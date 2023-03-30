Pechersk School International to reopen campus in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Pechersk School International is returning to Kyiv to reopen the doors of its modern campus near the Holosiivskyi National Park in August 2023.

The school was forced to shut down its campus after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Since then, it has been offering a world-class education for students from its temporary campus in Poland and globally (including students who have remained in Ukraine) via an online learning programme in partnership with Avenues Online.

Pechersk School International (PSI) was opened in 1995 with just 47 students to serve the local and international community of Kyiv. Today it is a multinational international school that offers an opportunity to receive a quality international education in Ukraine.

PSI is the first and only school in Ukraine that gained authorization to teach the three International Baccalaureate (IB) programmes: Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP) and Diploma Programme (DP). The school welcomes students aged 3-18.

By studying at PSI, students have access to an engaging, rigorous and advanced educational programme designed to best prepare them for the fast-paced and dynamic world of today.

International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum and IB Diploma are globally recognized, opening up opportunities for admission to top universities in Europe, the United States, Asia and Australia.

Operating during wartime

Pechersk School International has reequipped its modern campus in Kyiv to meet the challenges of working during the war. The school's facilities include certified bomb shelters, a swimming pool, science laboratories, a theater room, a modern gymnasium, a cafeteria, and special subject class spaces. (Courtesy of Pechersk International School)

Pechersk International School’s team is thoroughly preparing for the new school year and the challenges of operating during an ongoing war.

The school is setting up a bomb shelter for students to hide in case of an air raid alert. It will also be energy independent due to installing its own generator in case of power cuts, which have been frequent due to Russia’s strikes on Ukraine’s energy system.

The main task of PSI is to ensure a continuous, uninterrupted education process for children, despite any obstacles.

Common purpose

Pechersk School International is well-known for establishing a sense of belonging and community in a joyful, multicultural environment. (Courtesy of Pechersk International School)

Pechersk School International is deeply committed to Ukraine’s victory and recovery. An important part of this process is access to high-quality education for international and local families.

The school’s leadership believes that PSI plays an important role in attracting the international community, which fled abroad, back to Kyiv. The community will keep coming back to Kyiv to support Ukraine and to develop a prosperous and empowered country.

“Families need an international school like Pechersk School International – a strong community with an exceptional learning programme,” says Rachel Caldwell, the school’s director.

“We are excited to reopen our campus in Kyiv to serve the community and to help with the fundamentally important effort of rebuilding our home country; not only for Ukraine but for the rest of the world.”

Team and learning space

From left: Pechersk International School Director Rachel Caldwell; Primary School Principal Jan Humpleby; Secondary School Principal Jessica Krueger; Admissions Manager Tetiana Dronchak. (Courtesy of Pechersk International School)

PSI is bringing back to Kyiv not only highly qualified Ukrainian teachers but also overseas educators from around the world (the U.S., the U.K., Australia, etc.). These teachers are people who want to come to Ukraine and work with students despite the complexities of the war.

PSI is the only international school in Ukraine that has two accreditations – for teaching international and Ukrainian educational programmes. The Ukrainian school's externum programme was developed as part of a scientific experiment.

The educational process at PSI is centered on a personalized approach to each student. The student's schedule has a balanced number of subjects, additional time for self-study, projects, sports, and extracurricular activities. PSI teachers build their approach to teaching on the basis of students' interests and inquiries.

Pechersk International School values a diversity of opinions and creative solutions to new challenges.

Virtual Open House

Pechersk International School class of 2022 earned an average of 36 points during the IB DP examination. Five candidates earned 42 points or more; the highest score was 43 (out of a possible total of 45). (Courtesy of Pechersk International School)

PSI is inviting all interested families to attend the Virtual Open House event scheduled for Thursday, April 6, at 6 p.m., Central European Time.

During the event, you will have an opportunity to learn more about Pechersk School International, their approach to learning, their outstanding team, facilities and plans for 2023-2024 school year. To attend the online event, please register via the form.

PSI on social media: