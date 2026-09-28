The Kyiv Independent is looking to fill a Paid Media Content Creator position within the Marketing team.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine's largest English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence. Today, the team consists of around 90 people, mostly based in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine's voice in the world and the world's window into Ukraine.

The Role

We are seeking a creative and versatile Paid Media Content Creator to join our growing Marketing team. In this role, you will produce static and video content specifically designed for paid advertising campaigns across platforms such as Meta, Google, LinkedIn, Reddit, etc. You will be responsible for the full creative process – from shooting and editing video to designing static assets in Figma, with a strong focus on storytelling that drives performance. The ideal candidate understands what makes content work in a paid media context and can translate campaign goals into compelling, scroll-stopping creative.

Key Responsibilities:

Content Production:

Shoot and edit video content tailored for paid advertising campaigns, including short-form and platform-native formats.

Develop creative concepts and storytelling approaches that align with campaign objectives and target audiences.

Produce multiple creative variations to support A/B testing across ad platforms.

Design static ad creatives in Figma, following brand guidelines and platform specifications.

Paid Media Alignment:

Work closely with the Senior Performance Marketing Manager to understand campaign goals, audience insights, and performance data.

Apply platform-specific best practices (Meta, Google, LinkedIn, Reddit, etc.) to creative formats, specs, and messaging.

Iterate on creative based on performance feedback and testing results.

Collaboration:

Partner with the marketing team to ensure creative output is consistent with brand identity and campaign strategy.

Liaise with editorial and e-commerce teams to source footage, imagery, and messaging.

Coordinate production timelines to keep pace with campaign launch schedules.

Candidate Requirements and Criteria:

Technical Skills:

Strong video shooting and editing skills (camera or mobile-based production, editing software such as Premiere Pro, or similar).

Experience in Figma for static creative preferred.

Understanding of platform-specific ad specs and creative requirements (Meta, Google, LinkedIn, Reddit).

Soft Skills:

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.

A proactive, detail-oriented attitude with strong time management.

Ability to receive and apply feedback based on performance data.

A collaborative team player who works well in a fast-paced environment.

What We Offer:

Market-level compensation;

Working with a young and value-driven team in an award-winning media outlet;

Busy but flexible work schedule;

Medical insurance for team members based in Ukraine.

Mental health support program for full-time employees

Hybrid work in Kyiv: 3 days in the office and 2 days remote.

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview. Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.

