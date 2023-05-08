Poll: 67% of Ukrainians are against any compromises with Russia; 82% say Putin new Hitler

This audio is created with AI assistance

A survey published by the Democratic Initiatives Foundation on May 8 shows that over 67% of Ukrainians say the war with Russia can end only after the Ukrainian victory.

They say that no compromises with Russia are acceptable, the poll shows. 22% of respondents say that some compromises are possible.

Over 5% of those asked say that any compromises are acceptable as long as they end the war.

According to the same poll, 82% of Ukrainians say that there's no difference between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Adolf Hitler, leader of Nazi Germany. 11% of respondents say they "probably agree" with this statement.

Ukrainians also see Poland (68%), the U.S. (67%), and the U.K. (45%) as the most supportive, while Polish President Andrzej Duda, U.S. President Joe Biden, and former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson as Ukraine's most important backers.

The two most popular people in Ukraine are President Volodymyr Zelensky and Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Additionally, 40% of Ukrainians think the Moscow-controlled Ukrainian Orthodox Church helped Russia in its war against Ukraine. 26% say they "probably agree" with this statement.