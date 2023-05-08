Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Poll: 67% of Ukrainians are against any compromises with Russia; 82% say Putin new Hitler

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 8, 2023 10:22 PM 1 min read
A couple of ukrainian soldiers look at the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders near the entrance of the Saint Michael's Golden Domed Cathedral, on May 8, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Celestino Arce/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
A survey published by the Democratic Initiatives Foundation on May 8 shows that over 67% of Ukrainians say the war with Russia can end only after the Ukrainian victory.

They say that no compromises with Russia are acceptable, the poll shows. 22% of respondents say that some compromises are possible.

Over 5% of those asked say that any compromises are acceptable as long as they end the war.

According to the same poll, 82% of Ukrainians say that there's no difference between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Adolf Hitler, leader of Nazi Germany. 11% of respondents say they "probably agree" with this statement.

Ukrainians also see Poland (68%), the U.S. (67%), and the U.K. (45%) as the most supportive, while Polish President Andrzej Duda, U.S. President Joe Biden, and former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson as Ukraine's most important backers.

The two most popular people in Ukraine are President Volodymyr Zelensky and Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Additionally, 40% of Ukrainians think the Moscow-controlled Ukrainian Orthodox Church helped Russia in its war against Ukraine. 26% say they "probably agree" with this statement.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
