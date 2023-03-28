Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Obudsman: 'Unfortunate' that UN report doesn't highlight positive treatment of Russian POWs

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 28, 2023 9:10 PM 3 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A recent monitoring trip of premises for Russian prisoners of war determined that their treatment was in line with the Geneva Conventions, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on March 28.

This comes after the UN Human Rights Office announced on March 24 that it had documented some cases of Russian POWs getting mistreated at facilities in Dnipro, Vinnytsia, and Kharkiv oblasts.

The UN acknowledged that Ukraine had provided their representatives with "unimpeded" access, while the Russian side had not.

Lubinets said it was "unfortunate" that the UN did not include the positive aspects of how Russian POWs are treated.

According to the obudsman, Russian prisoners are allowed to periodically call their families, work, watch the news, receive medical care, and even play sports during their free time.

Temperature settings are monitored in the camp and prisoners are fed on a regular schedule, Lubinets added.

A camp for Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine. (Photos: Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets/Telegram)
A camp for Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine. (Photos: Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets/Telegram)
A camp for Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine. (Photo: Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets/Telegram)
A camp for Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine. (Photos: Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets/Telegram)
A camp for Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine. (Photos: Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets/Telegram)
A camp for Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine. (Photos: Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets/Telegram)
A camp for Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine. (Photos: Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets/Telegram)

Foreign journalists can obtain permission to visit Russian POW camps in Ukraine.

According to Lubinets, a team of journalists from France's TF1 journalists, along with other foreign journalists and United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross representatives, accompanied the ombudsman's team to monitor conditions.

Lubinets also emphasized the many reported cases of Russian forces mistreating Ukrainian POWs, including not only torture but insufficient food and medical care, along with not allowing them to contact their families.

Pregnant medic spent 5 months in Russian captivity: ‘I feared they would take my child away’
Days before giving birth to her first child, Ukrainian military medic Mariana Mamonova was made to board a plane in the Russian city of Taganrog. She was blindfolded, and her hands were bound with rope. “Do you know where they’re taking us?” she heard a man sitting next to
Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.