Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Zelensky admits receiving hints that Putin wanted to negotiate

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 16, 2022 8:55 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 16 that Western countries had given “signals” that Russian President Vladimir Putin sought direct talks with Ukraine.

“I have received signals that Putin wants direct negotiations,” Zelensky told reporters in Kyiv. Instead of typical negotiations held behind the doors, Zelensky said that he had proposed public talks with the Kremlin since “Russia is waging a public war.”

Ukraine and Russia held peace talks in the early stage of the full-scale war, but no results were achieved. Ukraine said negotiations with Russia are impossible until a complete military withdrawal. President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would only be open to the idea if Putin is no longer in power.

