Norwegian petroleum company Equinor exits Russia.
September 2, 2022 12:50 pm
Norway's state-owned energy company said on Sept. 2 that it had completely withdrawn from the Kharyaga field located in the northern part of the country. "Following the exit from Kharyaga, Equinor has no remaining assets or projects in Russia," the company reported.
