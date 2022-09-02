Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, September 2, 2022

externalNorwegian petroleum company Equinor exits Russia.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 2, 2022 12:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Norway's state-owned energy company said on Sept. 2 that it had completely withdrawn from the Kharyaga field located in the northern part of the country. "Following the exit from Kharyaga, Equinor has no remaining assets or projects in Russia," the company reported.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok