According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Russian forces fired on five of Kharkiv’s districts at around 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 16. Terekhov reported that Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, Saltivskyi, Industrialnyi, and Kholodnohorskyi districts were affected. No casualties were reported.