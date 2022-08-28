Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, August 28, 2022

externalDell ceases all operations within Russia

This item is part of our running news digest

August 28, 2022 6:00 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

On Aug. 27, Dell Technologies announced that it will make a full withdrawal from Russia after closing its offices in mid-August. Dell was a major supplier of servers in Russia.In February, after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the American company halted all services and sales but maintained a presence within the country. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok