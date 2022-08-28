Dell ceases all operations within Russia
August 28, 2022 6:00 am
On Aug. 27, Dell Technologies announced that it will make a full withdrawal from Russia after closing its offices in mid-August. Dell was a major supplier of servers in Russia.In February, after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the American company halted all services and sales but maintained a presence within the country.
