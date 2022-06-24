During an online session of the Kyiv Security Forum on May 13, Sviatoslav Palamar, a deputy commander of the Azov regiment, said Russian forces continued to storm the Azovstal steel plant, the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol. Palamar estimated that Russian forces have lost over 6,000 troops so far, including one general in battles in Mariupol, as well as 78 tanks and about 100 armored vehicles.