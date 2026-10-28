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Nearly 50 companies involved in producing Russia's Starlink alternative, 23 not under international sanctions, HUR says

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by Yuliia Taradiuk
Nearly 50 companies involved in producing Russia's Starlink alternative, 23 not under international sanctions, HUR says
A Starlink system to receive internet access is positioned on the front line on Dec. 28, 2023, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

Forty-nine Russian and Belarusian companies are involved in developing Russia's low-Earth orbit satellite communications system, Rassvet, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said on Oct. 28.

HUR published the list on its War&Sanctions portal, identifying companies involved in the production of satellites, ground infrastructure, and user terminals.

According to HUR, 23 of the 49 companies and institutions identified, including Roscosmos, remain unsanctioned by any country in the international sanctions coalition.

Since February, Russian Starlink terminals have been blocked, allowing only verified devices to connect. The Rassvet satellite network could provide Russian forces with their own satellite link for controlling drones over long distances.

The system is being developed primarily for military use, HUR said. Russia plans to integrate Rassvet terminals into command vehicles, including those used with the Iskander-M ballistic missile system.

The project is led by Bureau 1440, part of Russia's IKS Holding technology group. Russian state space agency Roscosmos and other aerospace companies are responsible for launch vehicles, satellite components, and orbital deployment, while Russia's Defense Ministry is involved in integrating the system into military communications infrastructure.

Bureau 1440 said it launched the first 16 satellites of its planned communications constellation on March 23 and a second batch on July 20.

HUR also identified bank VTB, one of the largest financial institutions in Russia, as one of the project's investors.

Rassvet's planned coverage is expected to focus primarily on Ukraine and Europe, HUR said, warning that the system could also support Russian hybrid operations against other countries.

"The companies involved (in the Rassvet production) must be included on all 'blacklists' — of countries, banks and businesses — with a complete ban on cooperation with them and real consequences for any breaches," HUR said.

Ukraine's officials were previously seeking U.S. sanctions to hinder Russia's development of the Rassvet satellite network.

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RussiaUkraineStarlinkUkraine's military intelligence (HUR)Sanctions
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Yuliia Taradiuk

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Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

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