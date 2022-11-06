Ukraine war latest: Major power outage reported in occupied Kherson as Ukraine braces for new strikes

A howitzer, belonging to a Ukrainian artillery battery attached to the 59th Mechanized Brigade, shoots at a Russian target in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Key developments on Nov. 6: First major power outage reported in occupied Kherson

34 children kidnapped from occupied village in Kherson Oblast

Russian proxy admits effectiveness of Ukrainian military's tactic in Donetsk Oblast

Russia fires 3 missile strikes, 3 airstrikes across Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 6 that Russia had once again used Iranian-made drones to target Ukraine's infrastructure.

"Unfortunately, there are (successful) hits," Zelensky said.

The president said that Russia might be gathering forces to once again conduct a massive bombardment of Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

"For this, Russia needs Iranian missiles," he added.

Russian attacks, conducted on three out of four previous Mondays, have damaged from 30% to 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, according to Zelensky.



According to CNN, Iranian-made ballistic missiles, Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar, are expected to be shipped to Russia.

On Nov. 6, a major power outage was reported in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson.

About 10 settlements, including the regional capital Kherson, were left without electricity and water due to a Russian attack that damaged high-voltage power lines, said Yuriy Sobolevskyi, first deputy head of Kherson Oblast Council.

"Fear of (Ukraine's) Armed Forces pushes them (Russian forces) to do crazy things," Sobolevskyi said on Telegram.

Russia blamed Ukraine for the attack on the energy infrastructure that led to a widespread power and water outage in occupied Kherson Oblast, where Kyiv's months-long counteroffensive is unfolding.

Intensifying deportation

Russian forces appear to be intensifying their deportation campaign in mostly occupied Kherson Oblast.

According to the Center for National Resistance, a website launched by the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine's military, Russians have begun to forcibly "evacuate" residents of six settlements located along the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

On the right bank of the Dnipro River, where occupied Kherson sits, Russian forces are forcing residents to leave their homes, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Nov. 6.

Russian forces had also deported 34 Ukrainian children from an occupied village in Kherson Oblast to Anapa, a town in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych.

The parents were told that they would see their children this week, but they were never returned, Yanushevych said.

Battlefield developments

The Southern Military Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 6 that overnight, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian military positions, as well as rear areas where civilians live. The report said that the situation was "tense" in Kherson Oblast.

On the eastern front, Ukraine's General Staff reported that Russian forces had conducted offensive operations in areas near Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

A Russian proxy in partially-occupied Donetsk Oblast told Russian state-owned news agency TASS that Ukraine's Armed Forces had changed their counter-battery tactics, making it more difficult for the Russian forces to target Ukrainian artillery.

In easternmost Luhansk Oblast, most of which is occupied by Russia, Governor Serhiy Haidai said that Ukrainian forces are advancing "500 meters every day," but "there are losses."

The "most difficult" part of the front line in the region remains the area near the occupied towns of Svatove and Kreminna, he added. According to the official, Russians are also trying to take back the recently liberated town of Bilohorivka.

Haidai said that thousands of Russian newly-mobilized soldiers arrive on the front line every day, adding that they may be ill-trained but they are armed and nevertheless a threat.

Workers repair infrastructure in a power station in Kyiv Oblast that was damaged by an October Russian attack on Nov. 4, 2022. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)

Casualties and attacks

According to Ukraine's General Staff, Russian forces launched three missile strikes and three air strikes across Ukraine on Nov. 6.

In central Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a nine-year-old girl was wounded when a Russian shell hit a residential building near Nikopol, Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported.

In the eastern Donetsk Oblast, a civilian was killed in Toretsk and three were wounded across the region during the day of Nov. 5, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Nov. 6.

In the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces continued shelling the liberated areas near the Russian border or the front line, but no civilian casualties were reported over the past day, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Nearly eight months into the full-scale invasion, the World Wildlife Fund reported that 20 percent of Ukraine's nature reserves and 3 million hectares of forests have suffered due to Russia's war.

