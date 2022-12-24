This museum in Kherson is the recent victim of Russian robbery (VIDEO)
December 16, 2022 12:33 pm
According to Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Russians have robbed almost 40 museums in Ukraine. One of the recent victims of Russian barbarism is the Kherson Regional Local Lore Museum, which used to have around 180,000 exhibits in its collection. Now, the shelves of some of its halls stand completely empty.
