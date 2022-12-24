Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022
National

This museum in Kherson is the recent victim of Russian robbery (VIDEO)

by Olena MakarenkoDecember 16, 2022 12:33 pm
According to Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Russians have robbed almost 40 museums in Ukraine. One of the recent victims of Russian barbarism is the Kherson Regional Local Lore Museum, which used to have around 180,000 exhibits in its collection. Now, the shelves of some of its halls stand completely empty. 




Olena Makarenko
Olena Makarenko
Video reporter

Olena Makarenko is a Kyiv-based journalist and documentary filmmaker. Since November 2015, Olena has been covering the events in Ukraine for foreign audiences. She has authored two short documentaries: “The Court” (2018) about establishing the Anti-Corruption Court in Ukraine and “Life-Long City” about an activist in Kryvyi Rih.

Tags: Russia's war, Kherson
