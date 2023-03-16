Video: One year of Russia’s all-out war through the eyes of one Ukrainian newsroom
February 24, 2023 2:51 am
The Kyiv Independent was just a three-month-old startup when Russia launched an all-out war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.
A year later, its team members look back at making the choice on whether to stay or flee, rescuing their family members from occupied territories, reporting from the front line, and growing into an internationally recognized media outlet.
Share our dream.
Support our reporting
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief