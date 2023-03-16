Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023
National

Video: One year of Russia’s all-out war through the eyes of one Ukrainian newsroom

by Olena MakarenkoFebruary 24, 2023 2:51 am
Share

The Kyiv Independent was just a three-month-old startup when Russia launched an all-out war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. 

A year later, its team members look back at making the choice on whether to stay or flee, rescuing their family members from occupied territories, reporting from the front line, and growing into an internationally recognized media outlet. 


Olena Makarenko
Olena Makarenko
Video reporter

Olena Makarenko is a Kyiv-based journalist and documentary filmmaker. Since November 2015, Olena has been covering the events in Ukraine for foreign audiences. She has authored two short documentaries: “The Court” (2018) about establishing the Anti-Corruption Court in Ukraine and “Life-Long City” about an activist in Kryvyi Rih.

Tags: Russia's war, video, War anniversary
Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK