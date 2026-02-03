The Kyiv Independent — Ukraine’s fastest-growing English-language publication — is looking for a Membership Retention Manager to join our membership & donations team.



The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. Founded in November 2021 by journalists who stood up for editorial independence, we serve as Ukraine’s voice to the world. Our membership program is a core pillar of our sustainability, and we’re looking for someone to help us scale it further.



What you’ll do

Own and develop initiatives aimed at improving member engagement, retention and reducing churn.

Identify key moments in the member lifecycle where engagement drops and design initiatives to address them.

Develop long-term retention programs (e.g. onboarding flows, re-engagement initiatives, loyalty programs).

Collaborate with the community management and editorial teams on retention-focused content initiatives.

Collaborate with the product team on developing product solutions aimed at improving member experience and engagement.

Develop retention-focused messaging across channels.

Plan and execute campaigns aimed at existing members.

Monitor retention-related metrics (churn, engagement, cohort behavior etc.,).

Use qualitative and quantitative insights (surveys, feedback, data) to inform initiatives.

What we’re looking for

2+ years of experience in retention, lifecycle marketing, product marketing, or audience development or similar experience in related areas.

Strong understanding of subscription products.

Experience working cross-functionally with different teams.

Ability to turn insights into concrete initiatives and experiments.

Comfortable working with data and translating it into action.

Excellent communication skills and fluent English.

Would be a plus

Experience working in media or content-driven organizations.

Familiarity with subscription tools, email platforms, or analytics tools.

Experience designing lifecycle programs.

We offer:

Hybrid work arrangement – the ability to work from home or at the office in downtown Kyiv (fully remote work is also possible upon agreement);

Busy, but flexible work schedule;

Opportunity to be a part of a fast-growing award-winning media startup;

Constant learning and knowledge sharing within an ambitious, professional, and missionary team;

Medical insurance for team members based in Ukraine.



Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.



Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.