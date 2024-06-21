Kyiv International School: Leading the way in global education

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv International School is accepting applications for the 2024- 2025 academic year for students aged 2 to 18.

Established in 1992, Kyiv International School is a non-profit, co-educational day school that plays a leading role in educating the expatriate, diplomatic, and business communities in Kyiv. The school is known for its long-standing reputation for excellence in education, strong sense of community, and a commitment to fostering future leaders. The international team of qualified and caring teachers from the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ukraine brings a wealth of knowledge and global perspectives to the classroom.

Rigorous academic programs

KIS offers the prestigious International Baccalaureate (IB) program and various Advanced Placement (AP) courses. These programs provide students with rigorous academic challenges that are recognized by universities and colleges worldwide.

The curriculum is designed to meet high educational standards and, at the same time, address the diverse needs of the student body by implementing the "Mastery Learning" system. KIS educational approach is crafted to develop inquisitive, knowledgeable, and compassionate young individuals who are driven to succeed and make a positive impact on their communities.

Multilingual education and English support program

KIS recognizes the importance of language in shaping global citizens, which is why in addition to robust English language instruction, the school offers language programs in German, French, Spanish, and Ukrainian. Such a multilingual approach ensures that students are well-equipped to engage with diverse cultures and perspectives.

Kyiv International School campus in Kyiv. (KIS)

A child's level of English does not affect their ability to succeed or effectively engage with the curriculum at the time of admission. At KIS, all students have access to the Intensive English Program (IE), where highly qualified English teachers swiftly and effectively help children develop adequate speaking, reading, comprehension, and writing skills. This enables them to fully participate in class alongside English-speaking students and teachers.

Advanced modern facilities and safety measures

The school campus is equipped with first-class facilities to meet the academic, social, and emotional needs of students. Students have access to a well-stocked library, a gym with modern equipment, a fitness room, a swimming pool, a computer lab, a maker space, an art workshop, and a recording studio. The large football field frequently hosts interschool football competitions. Additionally, the basketball court, mini football field, and athletic track enrich the sports experience for the KIS community.

The safety and well-being of students and staff is KIS’s top priority. The school is equipped with a fully stocked safety shelter and a powerful generator, ensuring uninterrupted learning and protection in any situation.

International Night at Kyiv International School in Kyiv. (KIS).

Join the KIS community

Kyiv International School invites prospective families to visit its campus and experience firsthand the vibrant and nurturing educational environment that it offers. Discover how KIS can inspire and empower children to become the global leaders of tomorrow.

For more information about Kyiv International School, please visit the KIS website or contact [email protected] or +38 068 345 1012.

