Investigative Stories from Ukraine: Where does Russian disinformation incubate in the US?

This is the second edition of the Investigative Stories from Ukraine newsletter, brought to you by the Kyiv Independent.

We will walk you through the biggest stories Ukrainian journalists broke over the past week.

If you are fond of in-depth journalism that exposes war crimes, corruption, and abuse of power across state organizations in Ukraine and beyond

Where does Russian disinformation incubate in the US?

This story is a detailed look into some of the ways Russia cultivates disinformation in the United States. We mapped Russia’s propaganda network to show the connections between commentators, organizations and media outlets that spread disinformation. This network is far-reaching and well-developed. Its backbone consists of people and groups with direct links to the Kremlin. These include diaspora organizations, whose ostensible job is to promote Russian culture and unite the expats. Instead, they are used for spying, spreading disinformation, asset recruitment, and political lobby. Western experts and commentators spread most Russian propaganda — some of them are co-opted, but many others appear to be true believers. Russia makes sure these people get plenty of air time on Kremlin-owned media. Their work regularly appears on the websites of “think tanks” controlled by Kremlin-linked oligarchs and political operatives. Many commentators are regularly welcomed to events, panels, boards of pro-Russia organizations, and Moscow. Read the full story here.