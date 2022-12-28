Investigative Stories from Ukraine: Russian soldiers involved in Bucha massacre identified

Welcome to Investigative Stories from Ukraine, a newly-launched newsletter by the Kyiv Independent. To support our journalism, please become a patron of the Kyiv Independent, starting from just $5 a month.

______________________________________________

The New York Times identifies Russian soldiers involved in Bucha massacre

The New York Times found that Russian paratroopers from the 234th Air Assault Regiment, led by Lt. Col. Artyom Gorodilov, based in Pskov, systematically killed civilians in Bucha during the Russian occupation of the city this spring. Russian troops murdered 458 civilians in Bucha, according to Ukrainian authorities.

The New York Times used videos from street cameras, residents’ phones, and drone footage to retrace Russian forces' movements through the center of Bucha.

Having pieced together testimonies of the witnesses, intercepted radio chatter, Russian military records, and insignia on vehicles and uniforms, journalists identified Russian soldiers that appear to be responsible for the murders.

The newspaper also found that Russian soldiers used their victims' phones to call home.

See the full story here.

Nashi Groshi: Company linked to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast governor receives road repair contract, again

On Dec. 19, Dnipro Regional State Administration signed a road maintenance contract worth Hr 16.5 million ($445,000) with Budinvest Engineering, procurement watchdog Nashi Groshi reported.

Until recently, the company was partly owned by Yana Khlanta, a fitness trainer and allegedly a close associate of the region’s governor, Valentyn Reznichenko.

In November, journalists of the Ukrainska Pravda news outlet and Schemes, an investigative project of RFE/RL, ran investigations that disclosed Khlanta’s close relationship with Reznichenko and her ownership of the company that’s been getting enormous state contracts in the region.

Khlanta was soon removed from official company ownership. The company kept receiving contracts from the regional administration and state road construction agency.

Although there had been no public reaction from authorities to the story, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) launched an investigation into alleged corruption and abuse of power. According to Ukrainska Pravda, NABU conducted searches in places linked to potential suspects on Dec. 26.

Impact

______________________________________________