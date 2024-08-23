How well do you know modern Ukrainian history? (QUIZ)

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor’s note: This publication was sponsored by East Europe Foundation, a Ukrainian non-profit organization that contributes to the ​​development of community organizations and Ukrainian territorial communities. The quiz is based on the online course prepared as part of the Phoenix Project, funded by the European Union, and implemented by East Europe Foundation in partnership with the Ukrainian Institute.

While many have turned their eyes to Ukraine in 2022, marveling at its resistance, the country's history of unity and strength has deep roots.

From the early protests of the 1990s to the transformative EuroMaidan Revolution in 2013-2014, Ukraine has traveled a long path that has shaped its society.

This quiz invites you to delve into the pivotal moments and values that have defined modern Ukraine.

How well do you know the history of modern Ukraine? Take our quiz and find out.





