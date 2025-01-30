How two female entrepreneurs from Ukraine are reshaping the fashion industry

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor’s note: This article is part of a series of profiles highlighting successful Ukrainian startups and businesses. The series is funded by the regional investment fund Ukraine-Moldova American Enterprise Fund (UMAEF) and created in partnership with Spend With Ukraine, a non-profit organization that launched a platform to showcase businesses with Ukrainian roots and provide one more meaningful way to support Ukraine – by choosing to spend with Ukraine. The series’ sponsors are not involved in the editorial process of the writing of these profiles.

For Daria Shapovalova, co-founder of the digital fashion platform DressX, fashion isn’t just about fabric and buttons anymore — it’s about pixels and animations.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2020 by Ukrainian entrepreneurs Shapovalova and Natalia Modanova, DressX is part of a larger transformation of how the world experiences fashion, taking the industry into the realm of avatars and the Metaverse.

The platform uses artificial intelligence and augmented reality to create virtual clothing, allowing its users to “try them on” virtually and purchase the items for their virtual wardrobe.

The digital fashion industry is among the fastest-growing sectors, projected to hit $2.4 billion in value in 2024, with exponential growth driven by the increasing influence of gaming, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), and the Metaverse in daily life.

DressX’s creators say their company distinguishes itself from the major players like the Fabricant and RTFKT, which was recently acquired by Nike, by focusing primarily on avatar fashion stores, and catering both to individual users and businesses.

Avatar fashion allows its creators to design and customize virtual clothing and accessories that can be worn by their digital avatars on social media and gaming platforms like Snapchat, Meta, Roblox, and Zepeto.

An example of DressX's "metacloset" virtual wardrobe concept, popular among digital natives, features augmented reality looks, on-chain fashion collectibles, and avatar fashion for virtual worlds. (DressX)

With most of its users based in the U.S., DressX appeals to Gen Z and Millennials who are naturally drawn to virtual spaces.

"The first time (the young generation) see Adidas, it’s on Roblox. The first time they see Louis Vuitton, it’s on Fortnite,” says Shapovalova in an interview with the Kyiv Independent. “So brands should adjust, and we’re here to help — we’re here to build the biggest brands in online environments.”

As of 2024, DressX has distributed over 60 million digital assets, or digital garments, across various platforms.

DressX’s collaboration with Meta in 2022 in marked a significant milestone, expanding its reach by bringing innovative 3D designs to platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger, all of which are owned by Meta.

DressX has also collaborated with well-established brands, bringing Lacoste’s iconic styles to platforms like Roblox and Zepeto, and Diesel’s trendy designs to the Meta avatar store.

In another collaboration, Hugo Boss implemented DressX Mirror, an interactive display that allows users to try on AR outfits during its events.

Lacoste Bitmoji by DressX. (DressX)

The journey of DressX founders, Shapovalova and Modonova, began in Ukraine. The two were part of organizing the Mercedes-Benz Kyiv Fashion Days and Shapovalova hosted a fashion TV show.

Their transition into tech was a deliberate move that started in 2017 when Shapovalova relocated to San Francisco to pursue a business degree, driven by the idea that fashion is more than just clothing.

“I understood that the fashion industry is actually more than just a beautiful picture, but also a business,” Shapovalova recalls. “That was exactly the nature of the show (I hosted) — to show that this industry is beautiful, but there is a business aspect.”

As women and immigrants in a male-dominated tech world, Shapovalova and Modonova are in the minority. Shapovalova recalls attending business conferences where women made up only a small fraction of the room.

“When you go to a venture event in San Francisco, only about 1% of the audience is female,” she says. “It makes you feel a little different, but it’s not like people don’t notice you’re there.”

Modonova adds: "We are benchmarking ourselves against everyone else. At the end of the day, it’s about the business that you built — you are judged by what you’ve done, not by whether you’re a man or woman.'"

Although digital fashion offers a sustainable alternative to traditional clothing, Shapovalova and Modonova emphasize that their mission is not to compete with fast fashion but to create something entirely new.

DressX’s "metacloset" includes augmented reality styles and avatar fashion for virtual worlds. (DressX)

“We’re not here to fight the mass market,” Modonova explains. “We’re here to create new categories and opportunities for people to experience fashion in ways they couldn’t before.”

But the environmental impact is undeniable. "We have a couple of patents and a methodology for calculating how many resources are spent on producing one virtual item versus a physical one," the co-founders say.

As far as new opportunities to experience fashion go, DressX has developed various tools and solutions since its inception.

Through its DressX App, users can try on virtual outfits using augmented reality, while the AI-driven DressXCode fashion game allows them to create themed outfits for virtual environments.

The DressX Mirror, an AR-powered interactive screen, brings a futuristic twist to retail stores, enabling patrons to virtually try on clothes.

Additionally, DressX offers exclusive NFTs, allowing users to own unique digital designs for platforms like Roblox and Zepeto. Their latest venture, an AI-driven fashion game, merges entertainment with style.

DressX’s creators say they want to continue scaling their company and leading the fashion revolution.

'We will definitely contribute to change in the industry,' Shapovalova says. 'Will we be the only company to change it? No, we’re part of a much bigger shift in the industry.'"

