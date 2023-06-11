Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: 5 injured in Kherson Oblast over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 11, 2023 10:00 AM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks injured five people in Kherson Oblast over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on the morning of June 11.

According to him, Russian troops attacked residential areas of Kherson Oblast with mortars, artillery, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, drones, and aircrafts. Thirty-two projectiles were fired at the city of Kherson, Prokudin said.

Russia continues shelling the regional capital and settlements in Kherson Oblast even as evacuation efforts continue in the flood-hit region following the Kakhovka dam demolition.

Earlier on June 6, Russia destroyed the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant across the Dnipro River, occupied by Russian forces, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

At least four people in Kherson Oblast and another one in Mykolaiv Oblast were killed due to the flooding.

According to Interior Ministry, 29 people are considered missing in Kherson Oblast as of 9 p.m. on June 10.

The total number of casualties isn’t known in the east bank, which Russian forces are currently occupying.

Ever since being liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022, Kherson has experienced regular shelling from Russian forces on the other side of the Dnipro River.

