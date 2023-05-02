General Staff: Russia has lost 191,420 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 2 that Russia had lost 191,420 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 460 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia also lost 3,701 tanks, 7,193 armored fighting vehicles, 5,851 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,930 artillery systems, 544 multiple launch rocket systems, 298 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 294 helicopters, 2,477 drones, and 18 boats.