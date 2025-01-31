General Staff: Russia has lost 837,610 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 837,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 31.

This number includes 1,670 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,893 tanks, 20,631 armored fighting vehicles, 35,552 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,445 artillery systems, 1,265 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,050 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 23,573 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.