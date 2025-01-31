Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian armed forces
General Staff: Russia has lost 837,610 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 31, 2025 8:19 AM 1 min read
Soldier of 12th Special Forces Brigade “Azov” walks in the trench in Serebryansky Forest in Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine on Oct. 12, 2023. (Elizabeth Servatynska/Аzov Media/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 837,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 31.

This number includes 1,670 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,893 tanks, 20,631 armored fighting vehicles, 35,552 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,445 artillery systems, 1,265 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,050 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 23,573 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

For Ukraine’s female partisans in occupation, hope lies in resistance
Somewhere in the streets of Russian-occupied Simferopol, the capital of Crimea, a woman puts a sticker on the wall. It’s a short message, but if she is seen doing it, she will face arrest, prosecution, and likely, torture. The message is: “Soon, we will be home again.” On another
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

8:31 AM

Suspected US-to-Russia weapons trafficker arrested in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz law enforcement officers arrested a suspected arms trafficker linked to a criminal group smuggling weapons from the U.S. to Russia, according to a statement released by Kyrgyzstan's security agency, the State Committee for National Security, on Jan. 30.
2:46 AM

IAEA chief to visit Kyiv next week.

"As long as this horrific war continues, the IAEA will remain present and stay active, focused on doing everything we can to support nuclear safety and security in extremely challenging circumstances," Director General Rafael Grossi said.
* indicates required
