General Staff: Russia has lost 442,170 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 442,170 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 31.

This number includes 650 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,966 tanks, 13,304 armored fighting vehicles, 14,717 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,050 artillery systems, 1,023 multiple launch rocket systems, 743 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,731 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.