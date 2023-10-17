General Staff: Russia has lost 289,430 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have lost 289,430 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 17.

This number includes 800 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,979 tanks, 9,405 armored fighting vehicles, 9,293 vehicles and fuel tanks, 6,936 artillery systems, 814 multiple launch rocket systems, 547 air defense systems, 318 airplanes, 317 helicopters, 5,291 drones, and 20 boats.