General Staff: Russia has lost 196,310 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 10 that Russia had lost 196,310 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 690 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,736 tanks, 7,275 armored fighting vehicles, 5,974 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,039 artillery systems, 555 multiple launch rocket systems, 308 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 294 helicopters, 2,624 drones, and 18 boats.