General Staff: Russia has lost 193,770 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 6 that Russia had lost 193,770 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 560 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia also lost 3,717 tanks, 7,238 armored fighting vehicles, 5,936 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,992 artillery systems, 552 multiple launch rocket systems, 306 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 294 helicopters, 2,554 drones, and 18 boats.