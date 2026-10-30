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G20 family photo allegedly canceled over Russian presence

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by Martin Fornusek
G20 family photo allegedly canceled over Russian presence
Radoslaw Sikorski, Poland's foreign minister, and Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, left during the first plenary session of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Oct. 30, 2026. (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A customary family photo at the G20 ministerial meeting in Atlanta on Oct. 30 was apparently canceled due to European protests against the presence of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"There will definitely not be a family photo in which our European partners are together with Mr. Lavrov," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said, according to the German n-tv channel.

The meeting, held between Oct. 30 and 31, is hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and brings together foreign ministers from the world's largest economies. It precedes a leaders' level meeting of the G20 to be held in Miami in December.

Lavrov is leading a Russian delegation to the meeting, aiming to "promote Russian ideas, aimed at strengthening the foundations of a multipolar world," the Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier this week.

The BBC and the Associated Press reported, citing sources, that the U.S. hosts decided to cancel the traditional group photo after European representatives refused to stand beside Lavrov, the chief diplomat of a country waging an all-out war against Ukraine.

Ukraine is not a member of the G20 but has been invited to the group's events in the past. It was not invited to the Atlanta meeting.

Lavrov's visit comes amid a thaw in U.S.-Russian relations, weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump waived key sanctions against Moscow and announced a deal to purchase Russian diesel.

European capitals have decried Washington's accommodating attitude toward Moscow, urging instead increased pressure on Russia to force it to the negotiating table.

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Martin Fornusek

Assistant Editor

Martin Fornusek is an assistant editor at the Kyiv Independent. Until recently, Martin held the role of foreign affairs reporter specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, focusing on developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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