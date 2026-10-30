G20 family photo allegedly canceled over Russian presence

A customary family photo at the G20 ministerial meeting in Atlanta on Oct. 30 was apparently canceled due to European protests against the presence of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"There will definitely not be a family photo in which our European partners are together with Mr. Lavrov," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said, according to the German n-tv channel.

The meeting, held between Oct. 30 and 31, is hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and brings together foreign ministers from the world's largest economies. It precedes a leaders' level meeting of the G20 to be held in Miami in December.

Lavrov is leading a Russian delegation to the meeting, aiming to "promote Russian ideas, aimed at strengthening the foundations of a multipolar world," the Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier this week.

The BBC and the Associated Press reported, citing sources, that the U.S. hosts decided to cancel the traditional group photo after European representatives refused to stand beside Lavrov, the chief diplomat of a country waging an all-out war against Ukraine.

Ukraine is not a member of the G20 but has been invited to the group's events in the past. It was not invited to the Atlanta meeting.

Lavrov's visit comes amid a thaw in U.S.-Russian relations, weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump waived key sanctions against Moscow and announced a deal to purchase Russian diesel.

European capitals have decried Washington's accommodating attitude toward Moscow, urging instead increased pressure on Russia to force it to the negotiating table.