Help rescue animals from the front line — shop our Companion Collection 🐾

Shop Now
KI logo
Europe

France's Le Pen opposes Ukraine EU membership over farming fears

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Chris Powers
France's Le Pen opposes Ukraine EU membership over farming fears
President of the French far-right National Rally party Marine Le Pen pets the Normande cow "Oreillette" as she visits the 60th International Agriculture Fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris on Feb. 28, 2024. (Thomas Samson/ AFP via Getty Images)

French far-right politician Marine Le Pen spoke against EU membership for Ukraine on Oct. 7 by whipping up fears that Kyiv's agricultural sector would destroy France's.

Le Pen is leading the polls for France's April 2027 presidential election, and her stance on Ukraine and Russia has already become a key campaign issue for her and her competitors.

"If Ukraine were to enter the European Union, we would be the first to suffer," Le Pen claimed in a video posted to social media.

"We would be the losers, not only in terms of competition with a large agricultural country like Ukraine, but also in the sharing out of Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) (subsidies), because the CAP is a shrinking cake," Le Pen said.

The CAP is an EU program established in 1962 that subsidizes the EU's farming sector, allowing small and uncompetitive farms to continue to exist.

It is also at risk of being reduced already, as Brussels haggles over the bloc's 2028-2034 budget. The fear is that adding a large agricultural country such as Ukraine would exacerbate that situation further.

Le Pen's comments came one day after the European Commission published a communication on the future of enlargement, which noted that the bloc needs to seriously address how to integrate Ukraine's farming sector into the EU smoothly.

Ukraine "will and can become a member of the CAP. Under which conditions, this will be discussed," said the EU's Enlargement Commissioner, Marta Kos, at a press conference on Oct. 6.

"We also have to protect the farmers in the EU, and we are already discussing this subject with Ukraine," Kos added.

Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi said, "We understand the sensitivity of certain segments for European farmers," in written comments shared with the Kyiv Independent.

However, he thinks there are also many opportunities for the EU that come with bringing in Ukraine's farming sector, even for European farmers.

"We do not share the approach under which Ukraine's integration is viewed exclusively as a threat to European farmers," Vysotskyi said.

And Kyiv's lobby for agriculture in Brussels, the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UCAB), said that while it understands the concerns of European farmers, it is "increasingly concerned by an excessively protectionist approach towards the integration of Ukrainian agriculture," in an Oct. 7 press statement.

For UCAB, part of the answer lies in communication.

"UCAB has consistently advocated an open and structured dialogue with European farmers, EU institutions, and member states to jointly develop a model for the future enlarged European agricultural market."

read also

EU ambassadors clear path for Ukraine to open two new accession clusters
RussiaUkraineEuropean UnionMarine Le PenAgriculture newsFranceUkraine EU accession
Avatar
Chris Powers

Brussels Correspondent

Chris Powers is the Brussels Correspondent with the Kyiv Independent. He reports on EU news and policy developments relevant to Ukraine, bridging the gap between Brussels and Kyiv. He was formerly the Defense and Tech Editor at the EU media outlet Euractiv. Chris holds a BA in History from the University of Cambridge and an MA in European Studies from the College of Europe.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, October 8
Russia's largest Yandex data center reportedly hit in drone attack.

The Sasovo data center is located on the grounds of the Sasta machine-tool plant, a manufacturer of metal-cutting and high-precision CNC metalworking machines used across Russian industry, including the defense-industrial, aerospace, oil and gas, and heavy machinery sectors.

Wednesday, October 7
Explosive device in field kills 2 boys in Sumy Oblast.

Two 14-year-old boys in the Konotop district were killed after the device detonated, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said. The prevalence of unexploded ordnance and landmines poses severe risk to Ukrainian civilians in front-line regions.

Show More

Editors' Picks