Executive Assistant for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication is looking to fill an executive assistant position.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 60 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

Responsibilities:

Acting as the point of contact among the management and other external partners;

Managing internal documentation and data storage for the company;

Managing and preparing company invoices and other documentation;

Make travel and accommodation arrangements;

Managing calendars, including making appointments and prioritizing the most sensitive matters;

Communicate with employees, solving day-to-day challenges;

Managing comprehensive and accurate meeting records;

Leading the organization of team events;

Support in producing reports and presentations;

Perform such other duties as may be assigned.

Requirements:

Strong command of English language (advanced);

Native or fluent in Ukrainian;

Ability to communicate complex ideas simply, both oral and written;

Ability to communicate effectively with team members and external stakeholders;

Ability to work under pressure, multitask and prioritize effectively;

A proactive approach to problem-solving with strong decision-making skills;

Outstanding organizational and time management skills, attention to detail;

Good computer skills (Google Drive, Google Calendar, MS Office: Excel, Word, PowerPoint);

Acceptance of the values of the Kyiv Independent;

Flexibility and eagerness to learn and grow professionally;

Previous experience working as an executive assistant would be a competitive advantage.

We offer:

Market-level compensation;

Busy, but flexible work schedule;

A young, international, and highly motivated team;

Work with foreign companies, opinion leaders

Note: It’s a full-time position in Kyiv, Ukraine. Hybrid format of work is possible upon agreement but non-remote is a preferred way of work.

Please submit your CV and a cover letter detailing your suitability.



Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.



Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.