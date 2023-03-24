Evolution of inclusivity: Top trends in gender-neutral packaging in cosmetics industry

This audio is created with AI assistance

As the world becomes more aware of the need for inclusivity, the cosmetics industry is evolving to meet the demand for gender-neutral products and packaging. Wholesale cosmetic packaging manufacturers are creating packaging that is not only environmentally friendly but also inclusive of all genders.

Suppliers and retailers have both taken note of this trend. Whether is it the shelves of Sephora or the online catalogues of beauty supply-side marketplaces like BeautySourcing.com, we are seeing an increasing number of brands showcasing gender-neutral products in their offerings.

We put together top trends in gender-neutral packaging in the cosmetics industry.

Minimalist designs

One of the top trends in gender-neutral packaging is the use of minimalist designs. Minimalist packaging uses simple shapes, muted colors, and clean lines to create a sleek and gender-neutral aesthetic. This type of packaging is appealing to consumers who are looking for products that are not marketed towards a specific gender.

Bold and vibrant colors

Another trend in gender-neutral packaging is the use of bold and vibrant colors. Bold colors such as neon greens, pinks, and blues are popular in gender-neutral packaging as they are not associated with any particular gender. These colors also add a sense of fun and playfulness to the packaging.

Sustainability

Sustainability is another important trend in gender-neutral packaging. Many brands are using eco-friendly materials such as recycled paper, bamboo, and biodegradable plastics to create packaging that is both sustainable and gender-neutral. Sustainable packaging not only appeals to consumers who are conscious of their environmental impact but also reflects the brand's commitment to inclusivity.

Customization

Customization is another trend in gender-neutral packaging. Brands are using customizable packaging that allows consumers to add their personal touch to the product. Customizable packaging can include options such as interchangeable caps, stickers, and labels. This trend not only adds a sense of personalization to the packaging but also makes the product more appealing to a wider audience.

Use of inclusive language

The use of inclusive language on packaging is also becoming more popular in the cosmetics industry. Brands are using language that is inclusive of all genders, such as "for all skin types" or "for all hair types." This inclusive language shows that the brand is aware of the diversity of its audience and is committed to creating products that are suitable for everyone.

Use of gender-neutral imagery

Another trend in gender-neutral packaging is the use of gender-neutral imagery. Many brands are using imagery that is not associated with any particular gender, such as abstract designs or nature-inspired graphics. This type of imagery creates a sense of inclusivity and makes the product more appealing to a wider audience.

As the world continues to become more inclusive, we can expect to see more gender-neutral packaging in the cosmetics industry.