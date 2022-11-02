Erdogan: Russia to resume participation in grain deal

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was brokered by the U.N. and Turkey, is to resume on Nov. 2, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after receiving confirmation from Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

"After the call we held yesterday with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, Russian Defence Minister Shoigu called our National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and said the grain transports would continue as agreed at 12 p.m. today," Erdogan said, as quoted by Reuters.

On Nov. 2, Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said eight vessels with agricultural products are expected to pass through the grain corridor on Nov. 3.

Russia announced on Oct. 29 that it suspended participation for an "indefinite period" in the grain deal, which was aimed at ensuring agricultural products in Ukraine could reach global markets.