Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Erdogan: Russia to resume participation in grain deal

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 2, 2022 1:45 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was brokered by the U.N. and Turkey, is to resume on Nov. 2, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after receiving confirmation from Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

"After the call we held yesterday with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, Russian Defence Minister Shoigu called our National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and said the grain transports would continue as agreed at 12 p.m. today," Erdogan said, as quoted by Reuters.

On Nov. 2, Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said eight vessels with agricultural products are expected to pass through the grain corridor on Nov. 3.

Russia announced on Oct. 29 that it suspended participation for an "indefinite period" in the grain deal, which was aimed at ensuring agricultural products in Ukraine could reach global markets.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.