Ukrainians plunge into icy water on Epiphany (PHOTOS)

For some Ukrainians, celebrating Epiphany is incomplete without taking a plunge into the icy waters of their nearest lake or river.

Epiphany, the Christian feast day commemorating the Magi’s visit, Jesus’ baptism, and the wedding at Cana, was traditionally celebrated by Ukraine’s Orthodox Christians on Jan. 19 in accordance with the Julian calendar.

However, the independent Orthodox Church of Ukraine’s (OCU) switch to a revised Julian calendar on Sept. 1, prompted by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, means that Ukraine now celebrates Epiphany on Jan. 6.

The switch also moved Ukraine’s official Christmas celebrations from Jan. 6-7 to Dec. 24-25.

This year, as for time immemorial, Orthodox Ukrainians marked Epiphany by jumping into blessed, icy water.

People plunge into the waters of the Dnipro River in Kyiv, Ukraine, to celebrate Epiphany on Jan. 6, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

A woman helps prepare her child to plunge into icy water to celebrate Epiphany in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 6, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

Residents of Kyiv’s Obolon district celebrate Epiphany in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 6, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

A woman plunges into the icy water of the Dnipro River to celebrate Epiphany in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 6, 2024. (Mykhaylo Palinchak/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images)

An Orthodox Church of Ukraine priest blesses the waters of the Black Sea amid Epiphany celebrations in Odesa, Ukraine, on Jan. 6, 2024. (Oleksandr Gimanov/AFP/Getty Images)

An Orthodox Church of Ukraine priest sprinkles people with holy water during an Epiphany celebration in Lviv, Ukraine, on Jan. 6, 2024. (Pavlo Palamarchuk/Anadolu/Getty Images)

People collect holy water from Rynok Square amid Epiphany celebrations in Lviv, Ukraine, on Jan. 6, 2024. (Stanislav Ivanov/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images)

People run into the icy waters of the Dnipro River to celebrate Epiphany in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 6, 2024. (Mykhaylo Palinchak/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images)

L: A man prepares to plunge into the Black Sea amid Epiphany celebrations in Odesa, Ukraine, on Jan. 6, 2024. (Oleksandr Gimanov/AFP/Getty Images) R: An Orthodox Church of Ukraine priest’s crucifix used to bless the waters of the Black Sea to celebrate Epiphany in Odesa, Ukraine, on Jan. 6, 2024. (Oleksandr Gimanov/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukrainians immerse themselves in icy water to celebrate Epiphany in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 6, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)