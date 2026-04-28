Editor (freelance)

The Kyiv Independent is looking for a freelance editor. (June–July)

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine's largest English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence. Today, the team consists of around 90 people, mostly based in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine's voice in the world and the world's window into Ukraine.

What you'll do: In 2025, the Kyiv Independent produced its first-ever print edition, "The Power Within." The project was a great success, and we are now preparing the second edition. We are looking for a freelance editor to carry out first-round edits of each story to be published in the magazine — around 15 stories in total. We plan to start story editing in June and finish in July.

What we're looking for:

Native or near-native command of English, with an exceptional eye for grammar, style, and structure

Proven experience editing for online or print media publications

Strong understanding of Western magazine writing style and story structure

Ability to work to tight deadlines without compromising accuracy

Attention to detail and the ability to maintain a consistent editorial voice across different pieces

What we offer: Market-rate freelance compensation and the opportunity to contribute to a unique media project that will be distributed to a wide audience.

Thank you for your interest in joining The Kyiv Independent and for taking the time to apply.

If your experience aligns with our current needs, a member of our hiring team will reach out to you to arrange an interview. A successful interview will be followed by the test assignment. Please note that due to the high volume of applications, we may not be able to contact every applicant individually.