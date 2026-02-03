The Kyiv Independent — Ukraine’s fastest-growing English-language publication — is looking for a Donations Manager to join our membership & donations team.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. Founded in November 2021 by journalists who stood up for editorial independence, we serve as Ukraine’s voice to the world. Our membership program is a core pillar of our sustainability, and we’re looking for someone to help us scale it further.

What you’ll do

Work on growing and developing one-time donations support for the Kyiv Independent

Launch and coordinate crowdfunding campaigns inside and outside the Kyiv Independent community, aimed at supporting individual projects (e.g., investigative documentary, launch of a new editorial product, mental health program for the team, etc.)

Optimize the Kyiv Independent's donation strategy through continuous learning and feedback cycles.

Build relationships with our community of existing donors (taking calls, attending stakeholder events, and owning email communications with the donor network);

Implement effective CRM practices to build a shared understanding of supporter interactions at The Kyiv Independent.

Collaborate with the community management and editorial teams on donations-focused content initiatives.

Collaborate with the product team to develop product solutions to improve donation support for the Kyiv Independent.

Monitor donations-related metrics (average donation size, repeat donations, etc.)

What we’re looking for

2+ years of experience in product marketing, communications, audience development or similar experience in related areas (e.g., charity sector).

Experience working cross-functionally with different teams.

Ability to turn insights into concrete initiatives and experiments.

Comfortable working with data and translating it into action.

Excellent communication skills and fluent English.

We offer:

Hybrid work arrangement – the ability to work from home or at the office in downtown Kyiv (fully remote work is also possible upon agreement);

Busy, but flexible work schedule;

Opportunity to be a part of a fast-growing, award-winning media startup;

Constant learning and knowledge sharing within an ambitious, professional, and missionary team;

Medical insurance for team members based in Ukraine.

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.