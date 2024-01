This audio is created with AI assistance

"This Week in Ukraine” is Kyiv Independent’s video podcast hosted by Masha Lavrova. Every week, Masha sits down with her newsroom colleagues to discuss Ukraine’s most pressing issues.

Season 2 Episode 2 is dedicated to Ukraine’s Peace Formula and the possibility of successful peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in 2024.

Host Masha Lavrova is joined by the Kyiv Independent's deputy chief editor, Oleksiy Sorokin.