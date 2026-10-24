Deadly Russian drone strike targets apartment in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 3, injuring 12

A Russian drone hit a residential building in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Oct. 24, killing three civilians and injuring another 12, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

The drone attack caused a fire on the fourth floor of an apartment building and also damaged nearby vehicles and a store, Hanzha said. Three victims were killed.

At least 12 other people were injured in Russia's strike on Synelnykove, according to Hanzha. One of the victims is an 11-year-old girl. Five injured individuals are being treated in the hospital.

Three of the injured victims — two women and one man— are reported to be in serious condition and undergoing surgery.

Lethal Russian drone strikes are a daily occurrence in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, which borders Ukraine's front-line Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts. The region's Synelnykove district has endured frequent attacks, active fighting, and temporary incursions by Russian troops due to its proximity to Russian-occupied territory.

In October 2026, Russia has intensified aerial bombardments across Ukraine in its annual attempt to destroy the country's power grid as temperatures drop. Thousands of homes in Synelnykove and other parts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast lost power after Russia attacked the region's critical energy infrastructure overnight on Oct. 21.