Customer Support Specialist (Part-Time)

KI Insights — an analytical unit backed by the Kyiv Independent — Ukraine’s fastest-growing English-language publication is looking to fill a Customer Support Specialist position.



The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with the media consultancy company Jnomics. Today we’re a team of around 70 people, mostly based in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

KI Insights provides in-depth analysis of Ukraine’s political, business, and security landscape and supports clients around the world with high-quality research and insights.

As part of our mission to help clients navigate complex environments, we’re seeking a reliable and service-oriented professional who can help strengthen our client relationships and support our internal operations.

Key Responsibilities:

Act as a primary point of contact for KI Insights clients, responding to questions, coordinating requests, and ensuring excellent service.

Track subscriptions and assist with invoicing.

Maintain and update internal client databases and communication tools.

Support our business development efforts by tracking leads, assisting with proposals, and client follow-ups.

Work closely with analysts and leadership to improve customer experience and internal workflows; liaise with the broader Kyiv Independent team where needed.

Requirements:

Languages: Professional working knowledge of English and Ukrainian.

Strong communication skills.

A dependable and responsible team player able to manage multiple tasks.

Good organisational skills and attention to detail.

A trustworthy and professional person.

Experience with CRM/ database tools.

An understanding of basic sales processes and a desire to learn more.

We offer:

Market-competitive compensation.

A flexible part-time role.

Hybrid or remote format of work is possible for this position upon agreement.

Opportunity to work with a young, international, intellectually curious team.

Gain exposure to research, client relations, and business-development functions.

Contribute to a product that helps decision-makers better understand Ukraine.

Medical insurance for team members based in Ukraine.

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.



At KI Insights, we value diversity and are committed to equal opportunity for all applicants.



Please note: KI Insights operates independently from the Kyiv Independent newsroom.

This position is not part of the editorial team.



Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.